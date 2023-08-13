Gadar 2: Anil Sharma Celebrates Sunny Deol's Film, Says 'Ye Aapki Film Thi, Aapke Liye Leke Aaya'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 craze has truly gripped the nation with fans thronging to cinema halls in large numbers. The Anil Sharma directorial also managed to collect around Rs 39 crore on the day of the release, making it the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan. The film achieved yet another feat by minting Rs 43.08 Crores on the second day, taking the net total to Rs 83.18 Crores. Now the director Anil Sharma has expressed his gratitude towards everyone who took out time to watch his magnum opus.

The film-maker took to his Twitter handle to share a picture that had the astronomical numbers of Rs 83.18 crores plastered on it. It also featured Sunny Deol in the Tara Singh avatar. The text on the image read, “Tara Singh ne machaya tehelka." Anil Sharma penned the note, “Jab ishwar ki kripa hoti hai, tab aisa pyar milta hai … thx everyone 💛 Gadar 2 aapki film thi, aapke liye leke aaya, aapne pyar diya- thank you very much again 🙏🇮🇳."

Jab ishwar ki kripa hoti hai, tab aisa pyar milta hai … thx everyone 💛 Gadar 2 aapki film thi, aapke liye leke aaya, aapne pyar diya- thank you very much again 🙏🇮🇳Book your tickets now!(Link in bio)#Gadar2 in cinemas now. 🎞️@ZeeStudios_ @Gadar_Official @iamsunnydeol… pic.twitter.com/PdpAkWnP25 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 13, 2023

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. The film is also getting a decent response from critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."