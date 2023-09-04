Gadar 2 Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Sunny Deol Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In 24 Days

Gadar 2 has been ruling hearts, headlines and box office ever since its release. In less than a month, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer now has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned Rs 8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day (Sunday, September 3). With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 501.87 crore.

Reportedly, Gadar 2 has become the third Hindi movie to gross Rs 500 crore nett. While the top spot of the list is maintained by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, it is then followed by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 The Conclusion. However, it should also be noted that the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 is the fastest among all these movies to hit the landmark. Pathaan had earned Rs 500 crore in 28 days whereas Baahubali 2 had collected the same amount in 34 days.

Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11 and brought back on screens the iconic couple - Tara Singh and Sakeena, played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel respectively. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh and Sakeena are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Karan Johar and Dulquer Salmaan among others have also praised Gadar 2. While KJo recently said that the film has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind, the King of Kotha actor appreciated how Sunny Deol performed all action scenes in the Anil Sharma directorial despite ‘aches and pain’ following surgery.

Recently, a mega Gadar 2 success party was held in Mumbai which was no less than a star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Dharmendra, Kartik Aarya, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others also attended the bash.