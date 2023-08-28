Gadar 2 Becomes Fastest To Mint Rs 450 Crore, Leaves Pathaan And Baahubali 2 Behind

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is on a spree to break one record after another. Today marks the movie’s 17th day run in the theatres and is even now gaining appreciation from the whole industry as well as critics. The movie has created a frenzy at the box office despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-fronted OMG 2.

Gadar 2, after its two-week run, minted more than Rs 440 crore and had passed the collections of the South movie fronted by Yash and Sanjay Dutt, titled KGF Chapter 2.

On the 17th day, Gadar 2 did a business of around Rs 17 crore. The movie is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore club. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has so far earned minted Rs 456.95 crore. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Gadar 2’s new achievement.

He tweeted, “New record. Gadar 2 is the fastest to cross Rs 450 crore. Gadar 2 will cross the enviable ₹450 cr mark in India today [Sunday]. In the past, only Pathaan and Baahubali 2 Hindi had cruised past the Rs 450 cr mark. Gadar 2: Day 17, Pathaan: Day 18, Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 20. India business nett box office collections, Hindi version only."

The film earned Rs 456 crore in just 17 days and broke the records of Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which crossed the Rs 450 crore figure in 20 days. It is assumed that the period drama, Gadar 2, will soon break the collection record of Baahubali 2, which was Rs 511 crore and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was Rs 525 crore.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, titled, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and hit the theatres on August 11. It features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their role as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The sequel is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and shows Tara Singh and Sakeena happily married to each other with their son Charan Jeet Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma. Their life takes a drastic turn when their son ends up in Pakistan.