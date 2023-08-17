Gadar 2: Bombs Thrown Outside Patna Theatre, Staff Members Allegedly Bullied, No Casualties

Two low-intensity bombs were reportedly thrown outside a Patna (Bihar) theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall. However, no casualties have been reported.

The owner of the cinema hall confirmed the news and claimed that the miscreants also bullied the staff members. He further alleged that the problem started after a couple of people, who wanted to black-market the tickets of Gadar 2, were caught. Reportedly, they have now been arrested.

“This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black-market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task,” theatre owner Suman Sinha told Bollywood Hungama.

Sharing further details about the bombs, the owner added, “They blasted it away from our cinema hall. They were the same people. They were trying to push our staff. They wanted us to allow them to go wrong (tasks). We never allow (black marketing) and we are never a party to all this. They ran away after the police came. Before running away, they threw the (bombs).”

Meanwhile, talking about Gadar 2, the film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead and was released on August 11. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Ever since its release, the Anil Sharma directorial is getting an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. It is now inching close to Rs 300 crore mark.