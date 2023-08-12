Gadar 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Earns Rs 39 Cr, Becomes 2nd Highest Opener After Pathaan

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was one of the most awaited movies and as expected it smashed box office in India on its opening day. As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates suggest that Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 39 crore on Friday, August 11.

With this, Gadar 2 has become the second-highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Released in January this year, Pathaan had earned Rs 57 crore on its opening day in India.

Gadar 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also took to his Instagram handle and congratulated Sunny Deol for ‘killing it’ with Gadar 2. “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2," the Tiger 3 actor wrote.

Announced in October 2021, Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

The film received a decent response from audiences and critics alike. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."