Gadar 2 Box Office Day 10: Sunny Deol Film Collects Rs 377 Cr; BEATS Tiger Zinda Hai, PK's Lifetime Biz

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Gadar 2 remains unstoppable at the box office. Wrapping up its second week at the box office, the Sunny Deol film has not only recorded a mammomth of a collection in just 10 days, but has also beaten the lifetime collection of films such as Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan’s PK. As per the early estimates, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores so far in India alone.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 collected a jaw-dropping Rs 41.00 crores (early estimates) on Sunday. “Gadar 2 had an overall 72.60% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday," the report added, thus pushing the film’s total collection to Rs 377 crores. The collection is much higher than Tiger Zinda Hai. According to Bollywood Hungama, the 2017 Salman Khan starrer collected a lifetime collection of Rs 339.16 cr. Gadar 2 also beat Aamir Khan’s PK. The 2014 release did a lifetime business of Rs 340.8 crores. Gadar 2 is expected to break Dangal’s record on Monday.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory, but events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Speaking about the film’s success, Sunny told Zoom, “I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet.”