Gadar 2 Box Office Day 18: Sunny Deol Film Continues Its Winning Streak, Crosses Rs 460 Crore Mark

Gadar 2, riding high on its success trajectory, saw a minor dip in its box office earnings on Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film garnered an approximate sum of ₹5 crore on its 18th day since hitting the screens. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released on August 11, clashing with the release of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 amassed a total of ₹284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office, followed by an additional ₹134.47 crore in the following week. As it entered its third week, the film garnered ₹7.1 crore on Friday, ₹13.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹16.10 crore on Sunday. The report said that Gadar 2 is projected to have grossed around ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, based on early estimates. The overall earnings of the film have now surged to a whopping ₹460.55 crore.

The film has already surpassed the collection of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 as well. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on his X handle. He wrote, CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.

Gadar 2 is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.