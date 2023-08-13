Gadar 2 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Collects Rs 42 Cr, To Enter Rs 100 Cr Club In Just 3 Days

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is emerging to be the second biggest blockbuster of 2023, following Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s lead. After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening, Gadar 2 has reportedly seen a rise on its second day at the box office. As per reports, the film has registed over Rs 80 crore in just two days and is likely to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001.

According to Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 has collected an estimate of Rs 42 crores net in India on day 2. This collection has propelled the film to register Rs 82 crore collection in just two days. The film is likely to do similar or even more business on Sunday, day 3.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

The film witnessed a record breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are housefull. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is recieving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan shared a post on Instagram in which he wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."

On the other hand, Sunny’s half-sister Esha Deol hosted a special screening on Saturday and both, Sunny and Bobby, were present at the screening with their families. In videos and photos going viral, the trio made a rare joint appearance for the cameras before the screening.