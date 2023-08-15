Gadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 39 Cr, To Enter Rs 200 Cr Club On Independence Day

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office, by scoring the second highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And now, the Anil Sharma directorial has also delivered one of the best Monday collections in the history of Hindi cinema. After an impressive Rs 134 crore opening weekend, Gadar 2 has collected over Rs 39 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Gadar 2 had an overall 56.58 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, August 14, 2023, according to Sacnilk.com. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 173 crore. Gadar 2 is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001. Despite competition from OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

The film witnessed a record breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."

On the other hand, Sunny’s half-sister Esha Deol hosted a special screening on Saturday and both, Sunny and Bobby, were present at the screening with their families. In videos and photos going viral, the trio made a rare joint appearance for the cameras before the screening.