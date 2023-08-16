Gadar 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Creates History, Earns Rs 57 Crore On Independence Day

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has set Indian box office on fire, quite literally! As per early estimates, Gadar 2 reportedly earned around Rs 57 crore on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

The afternoon and evening shows for Gadar 2 are running at 100 percent occupancy across the country, according to a report in Pinkvilla. The film also delivered one of the best Monday collections in the history of Hindi cinema. After an impressive Rs 134 crore opening weekend, Gadar 2 collected over Rs 39 crore nett on the fourth day of its release in India. Interestingly, Gadar 2 also defeated Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which minted Rs 28 crore nett in India on Monday.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

The film witnessed a record breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Kartik Aaryan also went to watch the movie at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy.