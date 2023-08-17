Gadar 2 Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 35 Cr, To Enter Rs 300 Cr Club In Just 1 Week

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Even a working Wednesday couldn’t slow down Gadar 2. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, collected Rs 34.50 Cr India (early estimates) on its sixth day at the box office. The stellar business has resulted in Gadar 2 entering the Rs 200 club. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has earned Rs 228.98 crore in India (early estimates) following the impressive sixth day collection. Owing to the working day, the occupancy was reportedly 56.09%. The highest occupancy was in the evening and night shows. The occupancy of evening and night shows are said to be 69.50% and 70.91%, respectively.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

The film has smashed several box office records. Speaking about the film’s impressive business at the box office, Sunny told the media earlier this week, “I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet.”

Gadar 2 has received support from several Bollywood stars. These include Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and OMG 2 star Yami Gautam.