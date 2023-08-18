Gadar 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 283 Crores In Just 1 Week

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office as it continues to rake in the moolah, with its shows still running houseful in theatres across the country. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 reportedly managed to earn Rs 22 crores nett at the box office on the seventh day of its release.

According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 had an overall 35.06 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 283 crores nett in India.

Gadar 2 earned Rs 55.40 crore nett on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie. Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

The film witnessed a record breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Kartik Aaryan also went to watch the movie at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy.