Gadar 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol Beats SRK's Pathaan, Salman's Dangal; Crosses Rs 300 Cr Mark

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has now been reported that Gadar 2 earned around Rs 20 crore on its’s eighth day (Friday, August 18). With this, the film has now entered Rs 300 crore club.

As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates indicate that Gadar 2 earned somewhere between Rs 19.50 crore to 20.50 crore on its day eight. This means that the second Friday collections of Anil Sharma directorial has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Dangan, Yash’s blockbuster movie KGF 2, Aamir Khan’s PK and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Check out the second Friday collections of some of the popular movies here:

FILM COLLECTION ON THE SECOND FRIDAY The Kashmir Files Rs 19.00 crore Dangal Rs 18.00 crore PK Rs 15.00 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 12.75 crore Sanju Rs 12.50 crore Pathaan Rs 13.00 crore KGF 2 Rs 11.25 crore

However, as far as overall collections till the second Friday are considered, Pathaan had earned Rs 360 crore whereas Gadar 2 has collected around Rs 300 crore.

It should also be noted that Gadar 2 registered a drop of less than 50 per cent from its opening day to the second Friday. On its first day, the film earned Rs 38.50 crore.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.