Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark In Just 12 Days

Even 12 days after its release, Gadar 2 is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has now crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22. The Anil Sharma directorial previously earned Rs 284.63 crore in its opening week. It then collected Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday and Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 400.10 crore.

Meanwhile, at the global level too, Gadar 2 has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. As reported by Business Standard, the Sunny Deol starrer’s gross collection stands at Rs 507 crore worldwide.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.