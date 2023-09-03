Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol Starrer To Become The Fastest Film To Cross Rs 500 Crores In 4 Weeks

Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 is breaking all box office records and how. Almost after 4 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 5.72 crores on its fourth Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 493.37 crores at the national ticket window.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared, “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He further added, NEW RECORD… ‘GADAR 2’ FASTEST TO CROSS ₹ 500 CR… #Gadar2 will cross the HISTORIC ₹ 500 cr mark in #India today [Sun]… #Gadar2: Day 24 [today] #Pathaan: Day 28 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 34 #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. During an #AskSRK session, the Jawan actor admitted he did watch the film and also shared his review. “Gadar 2 dekhi aapne," a fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah loved it!!”

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.