Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh Slams Sunny Deol Starrer, Claims He Wasn't Asked For Using His Song

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He also recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.

Talking to Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh said, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film."

The songs for the sequel have been composed by Mithoon. While the latest rendition of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke has the vocals of the original singer Udit Narayan, his son Aditya Narayan and Mithoon have also lent their voices to the song. On the other hand, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’s both new and original renditions have been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Both songs struck a special chord with the audience after the release of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The latest versions in the sequel Gadar 2 also won over the audiences’ hearts.

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful post-pandemic theatrical releases. The film earned a whopping Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in only 12 days since its release. It is now inching close to Rs 500 crore mark.