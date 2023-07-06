Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Calls Ameesha Patel's 'Mismanagement' Allegations 'False'

Ameesha Patel made quite a stir when she recently made an allegation against Anil Sharma’s production house for mismanagement and for not rightfully giving their dues to ‘make-up artists and costume designers’. Now a few days after her allegations, Anil Sharma has reacted to her statement by thanking her for one particular reason.

The Gadar film-maker told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.”

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel had expressed her thoughts through a series of tweets on her Twitter handle. She had written, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

She further wrote, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel is now gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. The film was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.