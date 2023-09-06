Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Feels THIS South Actor Can Play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh Role; Deets Inside

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has created history by breaking all records at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing entertainers of its time. The film has also crossed the 500 crore mark. This has left makers overwhelmed and they are already thinking about making Gadar 3. Well, ahead of this in a recent conversation with an entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, director Anil Sharma was asked if he thinks anyone fit for Tara Singh’s role apart from Sunny Deol. The answer may leave you all surprised. He said no one from Bombay but in South, an actor can play this role.

Anil was asked to pick any actor who could play the role of Sakeena and Tara Singh. He said, “I don’t find anyone in the young lot. Bombay mein toh nahi hai south me phir bhi hai thoda play kar sakta Junior NTR jaisa koi banda kar sakta hai, inki kuch image hai baki aur bombay mein toh nahi kar sakta.” In the same interview, he also spoke about handling trolls and said his favourite way to respond to trolls is to not respond at all as it defeats their purpose. When asked if Sunny will play a grandfather in Gadar 3? He said he’d not talk about Gadar 3 and will do so when the right time comes.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ameesha tells us that Gadar 2 has also defied the notion about women actors having a shelf life and crushed all stereotypes surrounding ageism. “The box office numbers of Gadar 2 that have shattered records answers the question about actors and actresses headlining projects across all age groups. Talent has no limit. 50 is the new 20 and that’s what has been proven,” she opines.

She goes on to add that the film’s success has also challenged that idea that only young actors headlining a film work at the box office. “For Sunny Deol to come back at 65 is also defying what heroes can do as single leads,” states the 47-year-old. However, she isn’t particularly fond of the term ‘comeback’ as she points out, “Gadar 2 has also broken the record in terms of a heroine coming back by defying all the norms. But the problem is in people’s mind as they term this phenomenon as a ‘comeback’. Good actors never leave, they just take a break.”