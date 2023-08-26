Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma On The Film Breaking Pathaan's Record: 'It May Reach The Rs. 1000 Cr Mark'

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film. In only 12 days since its release, the film crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is now anticipated that the film may cross the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at Rs. 540 crore in India and Rs. 1000 crore globally. Anil Sharma opened up about the film’s success in a recent interview.

Talking to India.com, Anil said that he and Sunny never paid attention to any box office hype. Instead, they wanted to “make a space in people’s hearts".

When asked about the possibility of Gadar 2 breaking Pathaan’s record, Anil said, “I don’t believe in numbers, Pathaan has done exceptionally well, even KGF (Chapter 2) did extremely well, and now, Gadar 2 is performing as well. Now, let’s see how far it goes, how far the public takes it. It is the public’s film. We have already crossed Rs 400 crore, it will reach Rs 500 crore mark in the coming week and maybe the Rs 1,000 crore mark at some point. So, we are not looking at numbers alone, we are trying to make a place in people’s hearts. People are watching it and loving it, that’s enough for us. Whatever (box office) numbers have come out today are real, there is nothing fake."

Talking about whether the film will get an OTT release, he said, “People won’t get to watch Gadar 2 on OTT anytime soon, as the film is still in the theatres, it will start streaming after 6 to 8 months. Till then, so many people would have already watched the film in theatres, and so many have done so already… We’ve managed to excite the audience, and that’s the biggest success for the film."

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and saw Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively from the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.