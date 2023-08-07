Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Reacts To Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's Case: 'Love Does Not Accept Borders'

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider grabbed national attention for her controversial love story as she crossed the border to enter India after falling in love with her Indian boyfriend, who she met on an online game. Haider, however, has remained in headlines as she faces investigation by security agencies over spy allegations and her renewed efforts to stay in India. She is currently out of detention after the ATS investigation and maintains that she is not a spy and wants to remain in India. As the case takes several twists and turns, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to their love story especially since the story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also involved two lovers and a volatile border.

Speaking to ANI at the music launch of his coming film, Anil Sharma reacted to the Seema Haider case and stated that love has no boundaries,"It’s a good thing. the journey must go on. Either one goes from here or comes here from there. I think the border should be finished. Everything should become India, become one country so that the problem will end. Crores of rupees are getting wasted. That’s why there is also dialogue in my film also. But, the pictures only give an impression but they are getting inspired by their love, love knows no boundaries," the director told the news agency.

He added, “Love does not accept any border, love is beyond any border. But, every man, every country has its own things, I will not be able to tell too much at this time."

Meanwhile, actor Manish Wadhwa also shared his views on the case. He explained, “It should not be a thought, it should be that it is now an art for the entire world, I believe. Art is not dependent on any country, nor is it bound by any boundary. Birds and people do not need visas or passports to come and go, so that is art, and I believe this is my idea of art. Everyone else has their own things, their own principles, and such things do happen from time to time. Seema has crossed the line, and it’s a very different experience."

Meanwhile, in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

The role of Amrish Puri, who passed away in 2005 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, will be given to Manish Wadhwa. The 50-year-old proved his mettle in a negative character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Actor Rohit Choudhary, known for films and television serials like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naagin, and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in as the second villain in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh will be seen fighting these two enemies in the movie.

While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles.