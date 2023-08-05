Gadar 2 Director Explains Why He Opted For 'Raw Action' and Not VFX For Sunny Deol Starrer

Gadar 2 has been making headlines ever since it’s announcement. Along with the beautiful chemistry of the iconic duo Tara Singh and Sakina (played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel), the film will also portray high-octane action sequences. The film promises an array of larger-than-life action sequences that rely more on genuine stunts over VFX. Recently, the director of the movie, Anil Sharma, mentioned he is glad that he opted for an authentic approach to fight scenes over VFX for Gadar 2.

Anil Sharma cited Christopher Nolan’s recently released movie Oppenheimer and explained, “I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise’s stunts in the Mission Impossible series or Nolan’s Oppenheimer, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that’s what I wanted to do.”

The director further shared that with ‘raw action’ sequences, the idea is also to ‘revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy’. “During the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With Gadar 2, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts of real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy,” he added.

Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023. It means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.