Gadar 2 Director Faces Backlash For 'Retweeting' Akshay Kumar 'Denied' Sunny Deol Film's Records

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has landed in a trouble for “mistakenly" quoting a comment which claimed that Akshay Kumar allegedly denied “many records" of the Sunny Deol starrer, which is all set to cross Rs 300 crore mark at the box office today, August 18. Anil’s comeback directorial Gadar 2 and Akshay’s OMG 2 clashed at the box office on August 11. Surprisingly, both the films have been performing extremely well.

A screenshot of Anil Sharma’s post in question is going viral on Reddit, with netizens calling him out for being “insecure". However, Anil has now issued a clarification on his official X account, saying that he was meant to quote Akshay’s ‘Oh My Gadar’ post but ended up quoting a comment “mistakenly".

“Congrats Akki sir but you have literally denied Gadar 2’s many records by splitting screens and making use of overflows. Still congrats," read a user’s comment, which Anil Sharma had “mistakenly retweeted" on his official account alongside two folded hand emojis, and subsequently faced backlash.

One netizen said, “If OMG2 didn’t get A rating it would’ve actually impacted Gadar 2. Next why should Akshay have given up on Independence day weekend for Gadar2? Since when are we giving Sunny Deol open long weekends?" Another one said, “Insecurity it is!! People make something so big then cry when it backfires them. We all know Gadar 2 was a fluke for everyone involved but everyone enjoyed the same narrative when it was against SRK and Pathaan."

Soon after, Anil deleted it and quoted Akshay Kumar’s “Oh My Gadar" post, clarifying that “I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment’s retweet button. Always love and regards for @akshaykumar… the Industry has won.. congratulations all #OhMyGadar2." Akshay had earlier thanked the audience for showering their love on both the films.

Hi all.. I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment’s retweet button. Always love and regards for @akshaykumar.. the Industry has won.. congratulations all👍 #OhMyGadar2 https://t.co/Zfm8HXhUFf— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office as it continues to rake in the moolah, with its shows still running houseful in theatres across the country. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 reportedly managed to earn Rs 22 crores nett at the box office on the seventh day of its release.

The film’s current total now stands at Rs 283 crores nett in India. Gadar 2 earned Rs 55.40 crore nett on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie.