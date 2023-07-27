Gadar 2 Director Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Hammer Scene: 'Jo Bollywood Aur South Ke Bade Hero Hai...'

The trailer of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was released on Wednesday, July 26. It presented the two actors in their respective Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars and proved that the Anil Sharma directorial will be a treat for action lovers. At one point in the trailer, Sunny Deol is seen fighting the Pakistani army with a hammer. During the launch event, Sharma opened up about the scene and revealed what happened when he asked his team if some other actor would have done the hammer sequence.

“There’s a scene involving Sunny Deol doing action with a hammer. Our team of 10-15 people were sitting one day. I asked them, ‘Jo Bollywood aur South ke bade bade hero hai, woh yeh scene karte toh kaise lagta?’ They unanimously said, ‘Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta’,” Sharma said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

The director also revealed that Sunny Deol was a little sceptical when he approached the actor with the idea of Gadar’s sequel. “When I met him for the narration, he asked me, ‘Sharma ji, hum (Gadar 2) kyun bana rahe hai? Gadar itni badi hit hai. Uski ek legacy hai. I replied, ‘Kyunki poora Hindustan chahta hai ki Gadar 2 banein. Humein logon ki toh sunni chahiye’. This is when he agreed to a narration. When he heard the story, unki aankhon mein nanha sa ek aansoo aaya. That’s how the journey began’,” Anil Sharma added.

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The original movie was also directed by Anil Sharma. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh will return to Pakistan but this time to take his son back.

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.