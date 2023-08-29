Gadar 2 Director Takes a Dig At Ameesha Patel, Opens Up On Her Attitude Issues: 'Unke Mizaaj...'

Anil Sharma’s directorial Gadar 2 has been ruling hearts and headlines ever since its release. The film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel with their iconic roles, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Amid the film’s success, director Anil Sharma has now opened up about Ameesha’s attitude issues. In a recent interview, Sharma took a dig at Patel and argued that since she comes from a wealthy family, she carries an attitude with herself. However, the director also clarified that Ameesha is a kind-hearted person.

“Mera rishta kabhi kissi ke saath kharab nahi hota. Tu-tu-main-main bhi hui, theek bhi ho gayi. Ameesha ji ka nature aise hi hai. Pichli Gadar ke dauraan unse meeting ke dauraan tu-tu-main-main ho gayi thi. Woh bade ghar ki bitiya hain, unke mizaaj thode bade hain, magar dil ki buri nahi hain, dil ki achi hain. Bade ghar ki beti jo hoti hai kabhi kabhi tunakmizaaji aa jaati hai. Hum log chote ghar ke log hain. Hum log pyaar mohabbat se rehte hain. Woh bhi rehti hain, but thoda sa attitude, ek adaa hai unme jo kabhi kabhi tedhi-medhi ho jaati hai, lekin insaan achi hain," Sharma told Bollywood Hungama.

Anil Sharma went on to say that Ameesha Patel wasn’t a very good actress but he finalised her for the role of Sakeena since she had a ‘built-in personality of someone from an important family’.

“For Sakeena, I wanted an actor with a face like the moon. But she was weak at acting. Another girl we’d shortlisted was a better actor, but Ameesha had the built-in personality of someone from an important family. I knew we would have to train her, and she agreed to undergo training for six months. She’d come to me for four or five hours, and somehow, I ingrained Sakeena’s personality in her, to the point that she is still inseparable from that character,” he added.

Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. The film is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark at the box office now.