Gadar 2: Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Sunny Deol, Says 'He Has Some Aches and Pains...'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Gadar 2. The film has been getting immense love from the audience ever since its release. Recently, Deol’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist co-star Dulquer Salmaan also praised Gadar 2 and congratulated the former for the film’s success. Dulquer revealed how Sunny Deol performed all action scenes in the Anil Sharma directorial despite ‘aches and pain’ following surgery.

“I feel happy for him. I know the amount of work he puts into films. I know he has some aches and pain he went through some surgery and stuff. And he now goes and does this full-on action film, and he has put everything into this," he said as quoted by India Today.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing his videos and pictures nowâ€æ even if he is coming out of the airport or pictures of him on a planeâ€æ he just looks so happy and glowing. I love it,” the King of Kotha actor added.

This comes a day after Karan Johar also appreciated Gadar 2 and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express.

Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11 and brought back on screens the iconic couple - Tara Singh and Sakeena, played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel respectively. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh and Sakeena are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Gadar 2 has already crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office.