Gadar 2: Esha Deol Gives A Shoutout to Half Brother Sunny Deol As It Becomes Second-Biggest Opener Of 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was one of the most awaited movies and as expected it smashed box office in India on its opening day. As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates suggest that Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 39 crore on Friday, August 11.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to reiterate the same. He wrote, “#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… … #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz.

Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree 🔥🔥🔥… Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets.

Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue]."

The post was shared by none other than Sunny Deol’s step sister, Esha Deol, who posted it on her Instagram Stories with strength smiley and an evil eye smiley. Interestingly, this isn’t the only time Esha has showed her support for her step-brother. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress had shared a picture of the film’s poster featuring Sunny, and written on Friday, “Today let’s hear the lion roar …. & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @sunnydeol."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres today. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the box office. Gadar 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.