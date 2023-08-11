Gadar 2: Esha Deol Turns Cheerleader For Step Brother Sunny Deol, Pens a Sweet Note For Him

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has been trending today as it has finally released today. The film has opened to a positive response. Fans have already declared it a blockbuster. Well, many have wished good luck to the team and Esha Deol also took to her social handle to wish Sunny Deol.

She writes, “Today let’s hear the lion roar… & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol.” She also shared the poster of Gadar 2. Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol’s son Karan also wished him good luck for Gadar 2. He wrote, “As the world eagerly awaits #Gadar2, I’m filled with excitement and pride for you Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to a remarkable release Papa! #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas near you tomorrow, book your tickets now!”

Take a look here:

The film has already sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase. This was shared by director Anil Sharma. He called it unprecedented. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.”

Today, a video also surfaced online in which he is seen losing his cool when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him at the airport. The video has since gone viral. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Sunny Deol is seen walking at the airport when a fan came running to him for a selfie. The actor’s bodyguard tried to stop him but then he somehow managed to take a photo with Sunny. When he was clicking for a photo, Sunny seemingly looked yelling at him. Sunny was seen dressed in a white ensemble.

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor, already. However, it faces competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, which is also releasing on August 11.