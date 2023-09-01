Gadar 2 Fame Utkarsh Sharma Worked In 3 Films Till Now, And They Had One Common Factor

Director Anil Sarma is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film is the sequel to the first part, Gadar, which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 has been released after 22 years in theatres and stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, reprising their roles from the first part of the franchise. As the film is soaring high on its success, one name that is making rounds everywhere is Utkarsh Sharma. His performance in the film has been highly appreciated by the audience and critics. Let’s look at how his journey started in the film industry.

Utkarsh Sharma is the son of Anil Sharma and Suman Sharma. He had been fond of performing since childhood and always wanted to be an actor. Utkarsh made his acting debut with the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where he played the role of Jeete, the son of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. He was the child actor in the film, and the project was a huge success at the box office. After the success of Gadar, Utkarsh took a long break from acting. He was once again seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Genius.

Genius was directed by his father, Anil Sharma, and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ishita Chauhan in the lead roles. When the film was released in theatres, it turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore and could only manage to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office. After the failure of Genius, many thought Utkarsh Sharma’s career was over. He made a comeback to film with Gadar 2 in 2023.

Gadar 2 has been dominating the box office, and no other film has been able to reach near the earnings of the film. So far, the film has broken a lot of records and has earned around Rs 481.83 crore in three weeks.

In his 23-year-long career, Utkarsh Sharma has been a part of three films, and all of them have been directed by his father. Reportedly, he will be starring next in another film directed by Anil Sharma alongside Nana Patekar.