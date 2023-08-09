Gadar 2 FIRST Review Out: Indian Army Soldiers In Tears After Watching Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Film

Two days before the release of the much-awaited Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel hosted a special screening of the film for the Indian Army. The actors, along with their team were in Delhi for the same. Reportedly, the Indian Army loved the film and appreciated the performance of the actors. This was also a unanimous response from them.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared, “The top brass of the Indian Army watched Gadar 2 last night with their respective families. The makers of the movie were elated to see the response from them as tears and claps ensued at the screening. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma’s performances were appreciated by them.”

The source added, “The first screening of the movie received a thunderous response from them, and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ on their way out last night. The response from the crowd was super energetic and positive.”

Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol has earlier said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 on Aug 11. Speaking about it, Sunny, in a chat with Etimes, had earlier said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”