Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Film To Be Screened At The Parliament For Lok Sabha Members; Deets

Gadar 2’s glorious triumph at the box office is known to all, the film has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has minted Rs 419.10 crores on its 14th Day. The film has created an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience, worldwide. Taking the victory of Gadar 2 a notch higher, Zee Studios is hosting the screening of the film for the Parliament. Director Anil Sharma took to X to write, “ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started today at 11 am and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of Gadar 2.

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others What an honour for Team #gadar2 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/RUn0PzK024— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 25, 2023

Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He also recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful post-pandemic theatrical releases. The film earned a whopping Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in only 12 days since its release. It is now inching close to Rs 500 crore mark.

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express.