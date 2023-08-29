Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol Starrer Announce Special 'Buy 2, Get 2' Tickets Raksha Bandhan Offer

As Gadar continues to ride high on it’s success trajectory, the makers have recently announced a special offer on the tickets for the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Moviegoers can now buy two tickets and get two tickets free. The special offer is valid only from August 29, 2023, to September 3, 2023.

Gadar 2 amassed a total of ₹284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office, followed by an additional ₹134.47 crore in the following week. As it entered its third week, the film garnered ₹7.1 crore on Friday, ₹13.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹16.10 crore on Sunday. The report said that Gadar 2 is projected to have grossed around ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, based on early estimates. The overall earnings of the film have now surged to a whopping ₹460.55 crore.

The film has already surpassed the collection of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 as well. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on his X handle. He wrote, CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.

Gadar 2 is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.