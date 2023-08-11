Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Movie Declared 'Blockbuster'; Critics Rate Akshay Kumar Film Very Highly

Read more

Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood is witnessing one of the biggest box office clashes as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the theatres today amid much fanfare. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has already shattered multiple records at the box office by selling more than 20 lakh tickets even before its release. According to trade experts, Gadar 2 will have a bumper opening in the range of Rs 40-42 crores. On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has been receiving rave reviews from critics, who has called the film “bold,” “brave” and “path-breaking”.

Gadar 2 marks the return of Sunny Deol as his iconic character of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel who is also reprising her role as Sakeena in the movie. Gadar, which came out in 2001, became a blockbuster. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18 exclusively that the first preference for the audience is Gadar 2. “The advance booking of Gadar 2 is mind-boggling. I am pretty sure the film will earn anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore range on Day 1. The brunt of this will be borne by OMG 2 as the advances are barely 10 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer. So the opening of Akshay Kumar’s film will be affected.”