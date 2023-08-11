CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Movie Declared 'Blockbuster'; Critics Rate Akshay Kumar Film Very Highly

Live now

Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Movie Declared 'Blockbuster'; Critics Rate Akshay Kumar Film Very Highly

Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has sold more than 20 lakh tickets. While Akshay's OMG 2 is expected to pick up the pace over the weekend.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Gadar 2, OMG 2 review and release live updates: Sunny Deol's film is likely to beat Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood is witnessing one of the biggest box office clashes as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the theatres today amid much fanfare. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has already shattered multiple records at the box office by selling more than 20 lakh tickets even before its release. According to trade experts, Gadar 2 will have a bumper opening in the range of Rs 40-42 crores. On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has been receiving rave reviews from critics, who has called the film “bold,” “brave” and pathbreaking.

Aug 11, 2023 08:52 IST

Gadar 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol shares a sweet message

As Gadar 2 hits the theatres today, Sunny Deol shares a sweet video message for his fans and asks them to watch his film at cinemas.

Aug 11, 2023 08:43 IST

Gadar 2 Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar gives shout-out to Sunny Deol film

Akshay Kumar gives Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 a sweet nod in his new film OMG 2. Both the films clash at the box office this Friday. Read the full story, here.

Aug 11, 2023 08:33 IST

OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Audience reviews Akshay Kumar film

Apart from critics, the audience is also showering praise on Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The film has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.

Aug 11, 2023 08:23 IST

Gadar 2 Release LIVE Updates: Fans watch the film's trailer with Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s fans enjoyed Gadar 2 trailer with their beloved star in Jaipur. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet.

Aug 11, 2023 08:12 IST

Gadar 2 Release LIVE Updates: Box office prediction

According to trade experts, Gadar 2 will have a bumper opening in the range of Rs 40-42 crores at the box office.

Aug 11, 2023 08:04 IST

OMG 2 Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film gets big thumbs up from critics

OMG 2 has been receiving positive reviews from critics, who have called the Akshay Kumar starrer “bold,” “courageous” and “path-breaking”.

Aug 11, 2023 07:58 IST

OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Read News18 Showsha's review here

News18 Showsha Review: OMG 2 is unlike OMG: Oh My God. The first part had a little more comedy and a breezy approach. However, OMG 2 is heavy on dialogue and serious. Although it could feel preachy, it deserves a watch. Read the full review, here.

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.
Aug 11, 2023 07:55 IST

Gadar 2 Review LIVE Updates: A fan praises Sunny Deol's performance

As Gadar 2 release in theatre today, a fan shares his review on Twitter and wrote: “Gadar2 is breaking all records. When Anil Sharma said, ‘Shaktimaan Angad ke pav jesa hai, chup raha aur tabhi aaya jab Gadar jesa emotion ka bomb mil gaya.’ What a film. Anil Sharma directs the best film of his career. Sunny Deol at his best.”

Aug 11, 2023 07:52 IST

Gadar 2 Release LIVE Updates: Anil Sharma gives big update

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has informed fans that his film has sold 20 lakh tickets at the box office even before its release.

Read more

Gadar 2 marks the return of Sunny Deol as his iconic character of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel who is also reprising her role as Sakeena in the movie. Gadar, which came out in 2001, became a blockbuster. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18 exclusively that the first preference for the audience is Gadar 2. “The advance booking of Gadar 2 is mind-boggling. I am pretty sure the film will earn anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore range on Day 1. The brunt of this will be borne by OMG 2 as the advances are barely 10 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer. So the opening of Akshay Kumar’s film will be affected.”

