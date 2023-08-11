Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Movie Declared 'Blockbuster'; Critics Rate Akshay Kumar Film Very Highly

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:52 IST
Mumbai, India
Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood is witnessing one of the biggest box office clashes as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the theatres today amid much fanfare. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has already shattered multiple records at the box office by selling more than 20 lakh tickets even before its release. According to trade experts, Gadar 2 will have a bumper opening in the range of Rs 40-42 crores. On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has been receiving rave reviews from critics, who has called the film “bold,” “brave” and pathbreaking.
As Gadar 2 hits the theatres today, Sunny Deol shares a sweet video message for his fans and asks them to watch his film at cinemas.
Akshay Kumar gives Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 a sweet nod in his new film OMG 2. Both the films clash at the box office this Friday. Read the full story, here.
Apart from critics, the audience is also showering praise on Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The film has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.
Mahadev ka swagat 🔱🔥
Everywhere Positive Response ❤️🔥#OMG2 #OMG2Review #OMG2InCinemas pic.twitter.com/9fNMrjjRgY
— Yodha Akkians (@YodhaAkkians) August 11, 2023
Sunny Deol’s fans enjoyed Gadar 2 trailer with their beloved star in Jaipur. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet.
watch the trailer of #Gadar2 with @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel in Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/BWUXSKDP3G
— Manish Soni 🇮🇳 (@manishsonibjp) August 6, 2023
According to trade experts, Gadar 2 will have a bumper opening in the range of Rs 40-42 crores at the box office.
OMG 2 has been receiving positive reviews from critics, who have called the Akshay Kumar starrer “bold,” “courageous” and “path-breaking”.
#OneWordReview…#OMG2: COURAGEOUS.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words… #OMG2 has a captivating plot, gripping screenwriting and solid dialogues, but what enhances the impact are the towering performances. #OMG2Review… pic.twitter.com/MRTErxUA8e
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2023
News18 Showsha Review: OMG 2 is unlike OMG: Oh My God. The first part had a little more comedy and a breezy approach. However, OMG 2 is heavy on dialogue and serious. Although it could feel preachy, it deserves a watch. Read the full review, here.
As Gadar 2 release in theatre today, a fan shares his review on Twitter and wrote: “Gadar2 is breaking all records. When Anil Sharma said, ‘Shaktimaan Angad ke pav jesa hai, chup raha aur tabhi aaya jab Gadar jesa emotion ka bomb mil gaya.’ What a film. Anil Sharma directs the best film of his career. Sunny Deol at his best.”
#Gadar2 is breaking all records. When Anil Sharma said "Shaktimaan Angad ke pav jesa hai, chup raha aur tabhi aaya jab Gadar jesa emotion ka bomb mil gaya"
What a film. Anil Sharma directs the best film of his career. Sunny Deol at his best. #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/nAUDL5C2qf
— Balraaj Randhawa (@SunnyPaajiHero) August 10, 2023
Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has informed fans that his film has sold 20 lakh tickets at the box office even before its release.
Gadar 2 marks the return of Sunny Deol as his iconic character of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel who is also reprising her role as Sakeena in the movie. Gadar, which came out in 2001, became a blockbuster. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18 exclusively that the first preference for the audience is Gadar 2. “The advance booking of Gadar 2 is mind-boggling. I am pretty sure the film will earn anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore range on Day 1. The brunt of this will be borne by OMG 2 as the advances are barely 10 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer. So the opening of Akshay Kumar’s film will be affected.”