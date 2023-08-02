Gadar 2 Ordered 10 Cuts By CBFC, Sunny Deol Film To Remove 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants: Report

Looks like Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has also landed in trouble as far as certification by the censor board is concerned. Hours after it was reported that the Anil Sharma directorial received a ‘U/A’ rating, it has now been reported that Gadar 2 has also been suggested 10 cuts and several other modifications.

As reported by Koimoi, the makers of Gadar 2 have been asked to remove a scene which shows rioters chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The entertainment portal also claims that Shiv Tandav shlokas from the film have been ‘replaced’ with different dialogues. Reportedly, words like Defence Minister, Tirange and bast*rd have also been replaced by Raksha Mantri, Jhande and idiot respectively. Other than this, the dialogue, “Dono ek hi toh hai. Baba Nanak ne bhi yahin kaha hai” (with reference to Quran and Bhagavad Gita) has also been changed to “Ek noor te sab jag upaje. Baba Nanak ne bhi yehi kaha hai”. However, the authenticity of the report cannot be examined.

This comes a day after it was reported that OMG 2 also got an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification. The film will also release on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Reportedly, CBFC suggested ‘no cuts’ but only modifications for Akshay Kumar starrer. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified but the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Talking about Gadar 2, the film was announced in October 2021 and is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh will cross the border to save his son.