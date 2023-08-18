Gadar 2: Ruckus Inside Kanpur Theatre, Fans Demand Refund of Tickets; Here's What Happened

Gadar 2 screening in a Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh theatre was disrupted after viewers complained about the inadequate cooling in the cinema hall. As reported by India Today, bouncers at the theatre resorted to violence and physically assaulted those raising grievances.

A video from the theatre has also surfaced on social media in which bouncers can be seen brutally attacking a man. In the viral clip, police personnel can also be seen trying to control the situation. Watch it here:

Kalesh inside Theatre of South X Mall kanpur during the Gadar-2 Show over the AC is not Working and the Viewer’s wanted refund of the ticket pic.twitter.com/i9YtRQ3cPl— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 17, 2023

Kanpur police later shared that a case has been filed under the relevant sections and assured that legal action will be taken against the miscreants.

The incident comes a day after two low-intensity bombs were thrown outside a Patna (Bihar) theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall. However, no casualties have been reported. The owner of the cinema hall claimed that the miscreants also bullied the staff members. He alleged that the problem started after a couple of people, who wanted to black-market the tickets of Gadar 2, were caught.

“People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black-market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task,” theatre owner Suman Sinha told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, talking about Gadar 2, the film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead and was released on August 11. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Ever since its release, the Anil Sharma directorial is getting an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. It is now inching close to Rs 300 crore mark.