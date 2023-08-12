Gadar 2: Salman Khan Congratulates Sunny Deol For Smashing Box Office, Says 'Paaji Killing It'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has finally released on Friday, August 11. It was one of the most anticipated releases of this year. The film has garnered positive response from fans, and have already declared it a blockbuster. Recently, Salman Khan gave a special shout-out to the film, and wished the entire team good luck.

Taking to Instagram, the Bodyguard actor wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.” Salman also shared Gadar 2 poster with it.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. It is a sequel to Anil Sharma’s Gadar, which was a blockbuster hit in 2001.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol has earlier said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Besides this, Salman Khan also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. The film will mark coming together of the two biggest super stars - Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film has not been officially announced as of now.