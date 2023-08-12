CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gadar 2 Screening: Ameesha Patel Dances Her Heart Out On Dhol Beats, Makes Paps Cheer 'Balle Balle'
1-MIN READ

Gadar 2 Screening: Ameesha Patel Dances Her Heart Out On Dhol Beats, Makes Paps Cheer 'Balle Balle'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 10:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Ameesha Patel plays the role of Sakeena in Gadar. (Photos: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

Ameesha Patel plays the role of Sakeena in Gadar. (Photos: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

Gadar 2 Screening: Ameesha Patel flaunts her 'Sakeena' look and dances her heart out to dhol beats.

A special screening of Gadar 2 was held in Mumbai on Friday night which was also attended by several celebrities including the film’s lead stars - Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. On the red carpet of the screening, Ameesha flaunted her ‘Sakeena’ look and sported a heavily embroidered golden sharara suit. Not just this, the actress also danced her heart out to dhol beats as she posed for the paparazzi.

Ameesha’s energetic dance left shutterbugs cheering for her. While one of them said, ‘Kya baat hai Ameesha ji’, another paparazzi cheered ‘balle balle’. A video of the same has now surfaced on social media. Watch it here:

Sunny Deol also sported a simple blue kurta for the screening. His father and veteran actor Dharmendra also attended the Gadar 2 screening.

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. The film is also getting a decent response from critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."

first published:August 12, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 10:09 IST