Gadar 2 Screening: Sunny Deol's Mother Prakash Kaur Makes Rare Appearance, Dharmendra Attends Too

Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance at a special Gadar 2 screening which was held in Mumbai on Friday (August 11) night. She was snapped arriving at the screening in a pink suit. Even though Prakash Kaur decided not to pose for the paparazzi, a picture of her entering the venue has now surfaced on social media.

Besides Prakash Kaur, her husband and veteran actor Dharmendra also attended the screening. Sunny’s brother, actor Bobby Deol also arrived with his wife Tania Deol for the screening. Sunny’s younger son Rajveer Deol also accompanied them. However, it should also be noted that neither Hema Malini nor her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol attended the screening.

Earlier this year, Hema Malini’s family also skipped Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s grandson Karan Deol’s wedding.

For the unversed, Prior to Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur. He has two sons with her, Bobby and Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, talking about Gadar 2, it is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. The film is also getting a decent response from critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."