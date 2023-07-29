Gadar 2 Set To Hit Theatres, Shabana Azmi's 2001 Interview Is Viral Again

The release of the much-anticipated trailer of Gadar 2, the sequel to the film Gadar set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition, has sparked fresh discussions about the relationship between the two nations. However, amidst the ongoing excitement, an old interview of veteran actress Shabana Azmi has resurfaced on social media, where she voiced strong criticisms against the prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, expressing concerns about character portrayals during the Partition era.

Gadar, released in 2001, achieved unprecedented success at the box office. As Gadar 2 nears its release, a 22-year-old interview featuring Shabana Azmi has caught attention, where she raised concerns about character depictions in the film and termed them as provocative.

In the 2001 interview with the Times of India, Shabana Azmi labelled Gadar as provocative and accused it of having an anti-Muslim bias. According to her, the portrayal in the film seemed to cast Hindus as victims and Muslims as villains, which she found concerning. She also questioned the timing of the film, as it coincided with efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan during that period. In her opinion, the film seemed to depict every Muslim character as having Pakistani origins.

Azmi pointed out that Gadar intertwined issues of nationalism, religion, and identities without adequately addressing the intricate complexities of the pain caused by the Partition. Nevertheless, she emphasised the importance of addressing the topic of Partition as it holds significant historical relevance. The actress clarified that she did not advocate for a ban on the film but rather was against any form of propaganda.

In response to Shabana Azmi’s remarks, Sunny Deol, who essayed the role of Tara Singh in Gadar, had defended the film and its success. He asserted that the film’s intention was not to hurt sentiments or promote negativity, refuting claims of it being anti-national. Drawing from his personal connection to the partition through his grandparents, Sunny Deol expressed his commitment to never rekindle past horrors. He further stated that the overwhelming love from the audience proved the film’s success and acceptance.