Gadar 2: Sham Kaushal Breaks Down Hand Pump Scene, Calls Sunny Deol 'Devta Ka Roop'

Gadar 2’s glorious triumph at the box office is known to all, the film has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has minted Rs 419.10 crores on its 14th Day. The film has created an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience, worldwide. Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s father who worked on the film got candid about designing the iconic hand-pump scene in the film.

During an interview with India Today, Sham Kaushal shared, “It started on the page, with the writing and the direction. But executing it was my responsibility. Even a slight change to the closeups in that sequence would have ruined it. My take on it was this: that the handpump wasn’t a handpump, but an even bigger hero than Sunny Deol had suddenly appeared off-screen behind him. We didn’t immediately reveal who he’d seen out of frame, but made it seem like an even bigger Hulk was standing there. Then we added reactions, built tension, and only then did we reveal the handpump. If we’d revealed the handpump immediately, it wouldn’t have been as fun.”

Sham Kaushal also went on to talk about his equation with Sunny Deol,"He is a cool guy, we’d greet each other with a Punjabi jhappi when we’d meet on set. He becomes a different person after start camera action. Otherwise, he is shaant, lagta hai devta ka roop hai (he is very calm on set, and it looks like he’s an avatar of God). He’s a very sweet person, he behaves in a very unhurried manner, but when he is unleashed on screen, it’s like watching a lion," he concluded.

Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He also recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful post-pandemic theatrical releases. The film earned a whopping Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in only 12 days since its release. It is now inching close to Rs 500 crore mark.

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express.