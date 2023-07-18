Gadar 2 Song Khairiyat Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Is A Beautiful Ode To Family

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films currently. Fans are waiting for its release. Well, ahead of its release, the makers are releasing songs to maintain the excitement level. Today, Khairiyat song from the film was released and it is undoubtedly a very soulful number. The song depicts family love for each other.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared the video and wrote, “Khairiyat, woh jazbaat hai jiska ehsaas family ke saath hone se hota hai. #Khairiyat song out now.” The video opens by showing Sunny Deol traveling in a bus and recalling lovely memories with his family. He opens a letter which looks like is written by his son. The flashback shows Ameesha, Sunny, and his son enjoying festivals. Suddenly the scene shifts to Ameesha who is seen praying for her son. From the song, it looks like he is going to take his son who is currently far from them and as parents, they are making efforts to bring him back. The clip also shows his son.

Watch the full song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Recently, the makers rearranged the iconic chartbuster, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first installment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2. The film is produced by Zee Studios and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

The film is clashing with OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. Earlier, there were reports that the release has been put on hold but recently Akshay shared a post that dismissed all the reports.