Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Makes BIG Allegation Against Anil Sharma: 'I Have His Chat...' | Exclusive

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel spoke about her stance on Gadar 3. She said that she would turn the film down if her character, Sakina, and Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol), do not share substantial screen time. Ameesha said that she will clearly communicate this during the narration, and if Tara and Sakina are not prominently featured together, she will not accept the project. “I will not do it only. I will not disappoint my fans because I know what they felt was lacking this time around and we owe it to them. At the end of the day, they are coming for Tara and Sakina. Their love and attachment are for Tara and Sakina. You cannot have Titanic (1997) without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1,” she said.

Anil Sharma said, “Ameesha ji has said a lot of things during the course of the film. I’d not like to comment on it. I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh achha ya bura jo bhi bole, unka mann hai.”

Reacting to this, Ameesha told News18, “A lot of people have been asking me about my relationship with Mr. Anil Sharma. So here is my answer to all. Our relationship was never good, even during Gadar 1, but he’s family to me and always will be. Like all family members, we don’t always get along, but we’re still family. That’s our bond. To begin with, Sakina was created by Shaktimanji, the writer, and not by Mr. Anil Sharma. I was cast as Sakina by Zee, not Mr. Anil Sharma. For me, Gadar was always about Sunny and for Zee. In fact, Mr. Nitin Kenny was the reason I was in Gadar 1, and Mr. Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart. Zee Studios and Sunny have always been the reason for me to do Gadar. The script, which was written by Shaktimanji, as Anilji always says, also, it was Mr. Shaktiman who created Sakina, not Anil Sharma. Regarding the pending dues, I had tweeted about them, which Anilji made me delete at his request. I have his chat as proof. He requested my business partner to delete the tweets and also tweets about Simrat Kaur and her explicit videos of adult films that went viral. I deleted them on his request since, like I said, Anilji is family to me. The dues that he owed to many technicians, which I tweeted about, I have chats of all of them. In fact, I have chats of Zee Studios as well, where they were shocked at Anilji’s way of handling the production, and it was Zee who resolved all the issues. I have chats of Zee Studios’ team, so in case Mr. Anil Sharma denies it, I can always help him out by showing the chats. There are loads of videos of Mr. Anil Sharma as well where he has committed various things to me, which he also didn’t fulfill. So if he wants, I can show them as well. Like I said, he’s family to me, no matter how much we’ve fought over the past 23 years. And yes, if approached for Gadar 3, I will only do it if Sakina has a key role alongside Tara, just like in Gadar 1. I stand by my word. Otherwise, I won’t do Gadar 3. And yes, I feel bad for Anilji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight. Utkarsh is a very sweet boy, and I got him into the industry, and his father is very sweet to keep promoting him. Let’s hope some bigwigs from the industry start signing Utkarsh, as he’s a sweet boy and no boy would like to only be signed by his dad."