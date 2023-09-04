Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Reveals She Gave Up Her Fees When Films Failed: 'The Producers Asked...'

Even though Ameesha Patel became an overnight sensation with her debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, several of his movies did not work well at the box office. The actress, who is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2, has now revealed that she had to let go of her fees after her movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel shared how producers requested her to waive her fee because of the financial losses due to a film’s underperformance. However, the actress also clarified that she wasn’t forced to give up her payment.

“Sometimes when the films didn’t work, the producers had sweetly come to me and asked me to waive my fee because their films didn’t work at the box office and they were at losses. I have let the fees go in such situations because I think it’s very important to understand another person’s position. So, no one forced me to give up my remuneration, I have done out of respect for my producers” she said.

In this regard, Ameesha Patel mentioned that the film industry is comparatively easy if you have a ‘godfather’. She opened up about being targeted after her films didn’t perform well and told the entertainment portal, “Only those who didn’t come from film families were targeted because we didn’t get any support. Those who belong to the industry will always have an edge, that’s a fact. If I had belonged to the film fraternity, if I had a godfather then even if my films didn’t work it wouldn’t have mattered and I would have gotten the biggest films. But that’s fine, maybe I am just meant for blockbuster hits.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial, which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.