Sexy! Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling Black Dress; Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ameesha Patel is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. The actress is being praised for her performance in the family entertainer. The film has crossed the 500 crore mark. Well, amid this Ameesha has shared a video which has immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. She is looking hot in a black sexy body-fitting gown. Fans are in awe of her beauty.

In the video, shared by her on Instagram, we can see her wearing a black colour gown with a broad neckline. She has kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair in a pony style. Fans are dropping fire emojis in the comment section. Some fans are also dropping comments for Gadar 2. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma was asked to pick any actor who could play the role of Sakeena and he said no one.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ameesha tells us that Gadar 2 has also defied the notion about women actors having a shelf life and crushed all stereotypes surrounding ageism. “The box office numbers of Gadar 2 that have shattered records answers the question about actors and actresses headlining projects across all age groups. Talent has no limit. 50 is the new 20 and that’s what has been proven,” she opines.

She goes on to add that the film’s success has also challenged that idea that only young actors headlining a film work at the box office. “For Sunny Deol to come back at 65 is also defying what heroes can do as single leads,” states the 47-year-old. However, she isn’t particularly fond of the term ‘comeback’ as she points out, “Gadar 2 has also broken the record in terms of a heroine coming back by defying all the norms. But the problem is in people’s mind as they term this phenomenon as a ‘comeback’. Good actors never leave, they just take a break.”