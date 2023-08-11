Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Loses His Cool As Fan Tries To Take Photo, Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol is in the news today as his Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel has released today. The film, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, has received a positive response from the audience. Fans are loving it and has been trending on social media. However, amid this, a video has surfaced online in which he is seen losing his cool when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him at the airport. The video has since gone viral.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Sunny Deol is seen walking at the airport when a fan came running to him for a selfie. The actor’s bodyguard tried to stop him but then he somehow managed to take a photo with Sunny. When he was clicking for a photo, Sunny seemingly looked yelling at him. Sunny was seen dressed in a white ensemble. Fans immediately reacted to the viral video and rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Paji ko gussa a gya.”

Watch the viral video

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol’s son Karan also wished him good luck for Gadar 2. He wrote, “As the world eagerly awaits #Gadar2, I’m filled with excitement and pride for you Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to a remarkable release Papa! #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas near you tomorrow, book your tickets now!”

The film has already sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase. This was shared by director Anil Sharma. He called it unprecedented. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.”

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 are set to host a special screening for Droupadi Murmu, the honorable President of India. The cast and crew members are planning to host the private screening for the President on the upcoming Sunday (August 13, 2023), in New Delhi.