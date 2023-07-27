Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Sparks Huge Controversy; Amitabh Bachchan Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Viral Tweet

Sunny Deol has prompted a controversy with his statement on India-Pakistan at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Gadar 2. The actor and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Wednesday blamed the “political game” for the hatred between India and Pakistan. Sunny’s statement has caused an uproar on social media, with netizens criticising him for his diplomatic stand. “There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other," Sunny had said at the trailer launch.

Amitabh Bachchan has sent social media into a frenzy with his viral tweet about women’s lingerie. On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Amitabh’s old tweet which the Bollywood megastar had posted way back in 2010. “In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural," read the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan on June 12, 2010 at 3:24 PM.

Tamannaah Bhatia is capturing the hearts of her fans with her dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer. The film features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead while Tamannaah is seen sharing the screen with him. The song’s music video is becoming increasingly popular online and the makers of the film released the Hindi version of the song - Tu Aa Dilbara on Thursday where the Lust Stories 2 actor was present.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 could get postponed, a new report has claimed. It was reported that Censor Board has ordered 20 cuts and a few changes to the film. The film, which is said to be about sex education, has also been certified as ‘Adults Only.’ The shocking turn of events have allegedly not gone well with the makers. A report has claimed that the makers are planning on delaying the film’s release to fight against the changes ordered. OMG 2 is currently slated to release on August 11.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed a report that has falsely quoted him about the box office clash between him and Prabhas. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam were released in February 2022. While The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, Radhe Shyam did not do business as per expectations. A report claimed that Vivek said he was going to repeat the clash with The Vaccine War.

