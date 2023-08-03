Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Recreate Their Love Story In New Version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are set to grace the screen as the much-loved couple Tara Singh and Sakeena once again for Gadar 2. The highly anticipated film is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. As fans eagerly wait for the sequel, the makers dropped the latest song from the film on Thursday. It is a re-created version of the old hit Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.
In the latest version of the song, Tara Singh’s son, Charanjeet (played by Utkarsh Sharma) requests for a new motorcycle. Although Tara refuses at first, Sakeena manages to convince him. Tara Singh later surprises Jeete with a motorcycle at what seems like a festive celebration. He then breaks into song as the family celebrates this occasion. Watch the video here:
The lyrics recreate Tara and Sakeena’s love story, making fans of the original film feel nostalgic. Singer Udit Narayan has lent his enchanting vocals to the song. The new rendition also features vocals by Mithoon. The singers have maintained the charm of the original song, only revamping the music.
The makers had also released the film’s trailer on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. In the trailer, Tara Singh journeyed across the border to rescue his son as Sakeena awaits reunion at home. The trio were shown remembering their fond memories and longing to be together. Set in Lahore during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, the film promises action-packed entertainment like its predecessor.
The sequel is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies. The film will also feature Simrat Kaur, Manisha Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary and Rumi Khan in pivotal roles. The promotions of the film are currently underway. Earlier today, Ameesha Patel was also snapped in Jaipur when she was seen dressed as Sakeena.
Gadar 2 is scheduled to release on August 11 this year, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The original movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had also clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001.