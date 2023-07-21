Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer's Trailer To Release On July 25 now? | Exclusive

The highly anticipated Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is generating excitement among fans. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Gadar 2 was earlier expected to release on July 27. However, sources close to the production have now claimed otherwise.

A source close to the film told News18 exclusively that Gadar 2 makers have preponed their plans for the trailer release. The trailer will now release earlier. “Director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25," said the source.

According to the source, the makers of Gadar 2 have devised an interesting promotional strategy. They are relying on the efforts of the actors and director Anil Sharma to generate enough buzz and awareness about the film’s release on August 11. As of now, there has been no official statement from the makers regarding the trailer release.

Gadar 2, announced in October 2021, is a remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in post-partition India, the movie portrayed the love story of Sakeena, a Muslim girl and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh boy. In the first instalment, Tara crossed the border to bring back his wife. Directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original film, Gadar 2 will see his son Utkarsh reprise his role as Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete.

Earlier, Sunny Deol issued a statement and expressed excitement for the sequel. “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience,” his statement said as quoted by Indian Express.