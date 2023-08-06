Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Visit Attari–Wagah Border, Dance To Udja Kale Kawan; Watch

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have flagged off the promotions of the film in full swing. The duo recently paid a visit to the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and also performed Bhangra on the beats of Udja Kale Kawan at the retreat ceremony.

While Ameesha looked pretty in a blue suit, channelling her character ‘Sakeena’ from the film, Sunny looked elegant in a yellow kurta, which he paired with an olive green turban. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral now.

Sunny also shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle, recollecting his visit. He wrote, “Was honoured to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the illustrious @bsf_punjab_frontier @bsf_india. Loved the energy & the fervour with which the atmosphere was filled with emphatic chants of #hindustanzindabad. Thank you all. Jai Hind!”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.

Earlier last week, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The couple is in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Speaking about the film, Sunny said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 on Aug 11. Speaking about it, Sunny, in a chat with Etimes, had earlier said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”