Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma Prepare For Battle In New Poster

A day after leaving everyone excited with Gadar 2 trailer, the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer have now dropped a new poster of the film. Besides Sunny as Tara Singh, the poster also features his on-screen son Utkarsh Sharma. With a fighter tank next two them, the two can be seen preparing for a battle in this new poster.

Needless to say, the poster has raised everyone’s excitement for the Anil Sharma directorial. While one of the fans called it ‘khatarnaak’, several others commented ‘cannot wait’. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

It was just yesterday the the trailer of Gadar 2 was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Besides the leads Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the launch event was also attended by Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Mithoon, Simrat Kaur, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. The film’s director Anil Sharma was also present.

The trailer revealed that Tara Singh and Sakeena are living happily after their marriage with their son Charan Jeet Singh. However, in a turn of events, Charan Jeet lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

“I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment,” Sunny Deol said after launching the trailer.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021 and is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.