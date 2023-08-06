Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Compares Tara Singh With Marvel's 'Hulk' And DC's 'Superman', Here's Why

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. With the trailer of the film being out now and received well by the masses, Sunny Deol has been on a promotional team with the film’s team. In one such interview, the actor compared his character of Tara Singh to big superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At an event in New Delhi, Sunny Deol explained, “Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers."

Quoting the fact that God always comes forward to lend his hand to the superhero, he cited the example of the iconic dialogue from Gadar ‘Hindustan Zindabad’. He stated,

“Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about."

Meanwhile, in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

The role of Amrish Puri, who passed away in 2005 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, will be given to Manish Wadhwa. The 50-year-old proved his mettle in a negative character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Actor Rohit Choudhary, known for films and television serials like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naagin, and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in as the second villain in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh will be seen fighting these two enemies in the movie.

While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles.